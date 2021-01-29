Founder of Central Penn, Harrisburg University Dave Schankweiler to run for Harrisburg mayor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse is going to have competition in the primary this year. Friday, another Democrat announced he’s running against him.

The founder of Central Penn Business Journal and one of the founders of Harrisburg University Dave Schankweiler is joining the race to lead the Capital City.

“I love this city,” said Schankweiler. “But right now, we’ve got a number of issues we’ve got to take care of. I’m heartbroken by the violence on the streets. That’s something we’ve got to take care of. That’s not our city.”

Schankweiler says he would create a citywide action summit on violence prevention.

He tells us his main priorities are safety, schooling, infrastructure and cleaning up the city.

“Once we can take care of those issues, we can move on and do bigger and brighter things,” said Schankweiler.

Schankweiler recently walked across the political aisle; he went from being a Republican to a Democrat.

“I am a Democrat now. It’s an inclusive party. It’s a big part of this city,” said Schankweiler. “The Republican party has let me down, specifically the man who was in the White House the last four years. That’s not the Republican party I want to be represented by.”

This is Schankweiler’s first run in politics, but he says he has more than three decades of experience in creating jobs in Harrisburg.

He spent Friday morning greeting residents at Broad Street Market.

He and his wife Donna have three grown children and have been heavily involved in several local nonprofits, including the United Way and the food bank.

“I want to be involved in what happens in the place I call home,” said Schankweiler.

More about Schankweiler’s policies and agenda can be found on his website.