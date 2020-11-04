George Scott pushing to flip 15th District Senatorial seat back to blue

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Dauphin County residents are focused on the 15th District Senate seat, a race between Republican incumbent John DiSanto and Democratic candidate George Scott.

Senator DiSanto, who serves most of Dauphin County and the entirety of Perry County, is running against Scott–a Democrat who could flip the seat if he wins the senatorial race. If DiSanto is reelected in the 2020 general election, the Republicans would maintain control of the chamber.

DiSanto flipped the senatorial seat to “red” in 2016 when he beat Rob Teplitz in the general election. He has made it clear to voters he will stick to a two-term limit if he is reelected on Tuesday.

If reelected, DiSanto assures voters he will focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I will continue to work to eliminate property taxes and work very hard on bringing back the Pennsylvania economy safely during this COVID crisis,” DiSanto said. “I think it’s important that we get people back to work and make sure we’re taking care of those people in need.”

If Scott is elected, he plans to focus on affordable healthcare and strengthening public schools.

“Those were issues we selected before the pandemic, because we felt those were things important to everyone in the district, and they’re even more important in this COVID-19 world in which we live,” Scott said.

Both candidates said they were pleased with voter turnout, with many county residents casting their ballot in person on Election day.

