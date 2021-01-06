Gov. Wolf blasts state Republicans claiming election was unfair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before things got out of hand in Washington, D.C., Governor Wolf took to the microphone in Harrisburg to blast Republicans who question the fairness of Pennsylvania’s election–and he didn’t mince words.

The wind of election discontent has whipped through the state since November. Fanned, according to Governor Wolf, by Republican lawmakers who know better.

“They are purposely spreading disinformation about election for personal, political gain, and is destructive, and I cannot let it stand unchallenged,” Gov. Wolf said.

Al Schmidt is the Republican who oversees elections in Philadelphia. The Philly Commissioner says it was the most transparent and secure election in the city’s history and it’s time to rebuild trust.

“We must do so based on facts and informed by data rejecting disinformation and with the understanding that this past election was free and fair,” Schmidt said.

But unfair, Republican state lawmakers say. It is the way the Wolf Administration and state Supreme Court changed the law the GOP passed, and thus put their thumb on the scale.

“We have an obligation to defend our legislative authority because it’s a power granted to us in the constitution,” Pa. House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler said.

Academic discussion about separation of powers is one thing. Overturning an election is entirely different.

“Republican lawmakers cannot change the facts just because they don’t like them,” Wolf said. “Government of the people, by the people and for the people has really taken a hit.”