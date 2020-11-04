Gov. Wolf condemns Trump campaign’s efforts to disenfranchise Pa. voters

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Philadelphia. Wolf says he is now in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use and is asking lawmakers to consider it. Wolf’s announcement Wednesday, Sept. 25 advances his position from December, when he signaled that he was open to taking a look at it as it gathered popularity and momentum, particularly in bordering states. Before last winter, he had dismissed the idea. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a statement made Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf condemned the Trump campaign’s efforts for filing a lawsuit to stop ballot counting in Pa.

Wolf assured Pa. residents that mail-in ballots would continue to be counted and peoples’ voices would be heard.

“Pennsylvania is going to fight every single attempt to disenfranchise voters and continue to administer a free and fair election. Our election officials at the state and local level should be free to do their jobs without intimidation or attacks. These attempts to subvert the democratic process are disgraceful,” Wolf said in a statement.

He also emphasized that Philadelphia officials are administering the election with transparency and a live stream of ballot-counting has been made available to voters throughout the process.

