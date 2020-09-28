Gov. Wolf investigating discarded ballots in Luzerne County

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s still working to find out exactly what happened to those military ballots that were discarded in Luzerne County.

Wolf also reminded Pennsylvanians that if you don’t want to vote by mail, you can still vote in-person at your polling place.

