Gov. Wolf releases video message, urges state to “remain calm and stay united” on Election night

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday evening, Governor Tom Wolf released a video message, urging Pennsylvanians to remain calm and stay united on Election Night and the days ahead.

With an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots and record-setting in-person voter turnout, Gov. Wolf says counting ballots will take more time than in past years.

“Across the state, dedicated county workers are ready to tirelessly make sure everyone’s vote counts,” said Gov. Wolf. “We may not know the results today, but I encourage all of us to take a deep breath and be patient.”

Gov. Wolf also emphasized the importance of accuracy in this election, even if it does take a bit longer than the state is used to.

