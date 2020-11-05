Gov. Wolf vows to ‘fight like hell’ to count every Pennsylvanian’s vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Candidates visiting the Keystone state said it over and over — the road to victory runs through Pennsylvania — but this year, that road has some speed bumps.

On Wednesday afternoon, President Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit against Pennsylvania and other states, causing a mild-mannered Gov. Wolf to get fiery.

“I’m going to fight like hell to protect the vote of every Pennsylvanian,” said Gov. Tom Wolf (D).

President Trump’s campaign is willing to get into the ring, filing a lawsuit that would temporarily block the counting of Pennsylvania ballots.

“That is simply wrong. It goes against the most basic principles of our democracy,” Wolf said.

The lawsuit alleges that election officials aren’t being transparent and mail-in ballots are being found all over the state.

“If you found a box of ballots in a room, they would have to match up with a list of qualified voters who got approved,” said Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s secretary of state.

“Our election officials at the state and local levels should be free to do their jobs without fear, without intimidations, without attacks,” Wolf said.

Lawsuit aside, there’s a job to do, and it may all come down to Pennsylvania. Boockvar said Pennsylvania is actually father along in the counting process than she expected, but believes it will still likely take a couple days.

“So, I expect hundreds of thousands more, probably — to be counted still tonight,” Boockvar said.

As the country practices patience, Wolf said it’s important to remember that we’re dealing with newly expanded mail-in voting, record turnout and laws that ban officials from pre-canvassing ballots before Election Day.

“Pennsylvania has always had a late start on the counting process, and that has been accelerated by more ballots coming in by mail,” Wolf said.

However they come, they’ll be counted, according to Boockvar.

“We will oppose any effort — every effort — to at any point shut down the vote. We get to decide with the last vote is counted,” Boockvar said.

Gov. Wolf said the fact that the counting process is taking so long should increase confidence in the Democratic system, because it means that the proper time and care is being taken.

He also noted that this is the smoothest election he’s ever seen.

