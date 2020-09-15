Governor Wolf asking lawmakers to pass legislation in support of county election officials

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to call on the General Assembly to pass legislation in support of county election officials.

He will speak from York County at 10 A.M.

Wolf would like to see several changes in the election process. He wants to let poll workers go wherever they are needed, instead of being forced to work where they live, because some areas don’t see enough interest in helping with elections.

He would also like to see all ballots postmarked by election day counted, even if they don’t arrive until days after the election.

Wolf says all ballots should be sent out at least 28 days before the election and he wants them canvassed 21 days before the election to make counting faster.

You can watch Wolf’s press conference live from the abc27 Digital Now Center at 10 A.M.