Governor Wolf lays out proposals for November election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf announced four proposals for Pennsylvania’s voting process.

“I think what we need to do is make people feel comfortable and safe in terms of their voting,” the governor said.

During June’s primary election, nearly 1.5 million Pennsylvanians voted by mail-in or absentee ballot; a big reason for that was due to the pandemic.

Wolf is calling on the legislature to allow election officials to begin processing submitted mail-in ballots 21 days before the election.

“It would allow them to actually start processing these ballots early and the hope would be that we get results faster,” Wolf said.

With concerns over delayed mail, Wolf wants to require that counties begin sending out mail-in ballots to voters at least 28 days before Election Day. Currently, ballots are sent out 14 days before the election.

For those who choose to vote in-person, the governor wants to ensure there’s enough staffing at polling locations. Right now, counties can fill open positions five days before elections, Gov. Wolf wants to extend that window.

“If we do these things, we’re going to make our election systems more reliable and even more secure,” he said.

Wolf also reminded Pennsylvanians to register to vote and update your polling place.