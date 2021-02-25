Harrisburg entrepreneur, former police officer announces bid for City Council

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jennie Jenkins-Dallas, an entrepreneur and former Harrisburg police officer, announced her bid for Harrisburg City Council on Thursday for the primary election on May 18.

Jenkins-Dallas’ platform is based on communication, cooperation, creativity and fairness. She has been a Harrisburg resident for the past 15 years and worked as a Community Policing officer with the Harrisburg Police Department.

“Much like the city of Harrisburg, my family includes whites, blacks, and Latinos,” JenkinsDallas said. “As a member of City Council, I will promote unity and respect everyone regardless

of race, neighborhood, or economic status.”

Although Jenkins-Dallas was removed from her position within the local police department in 2016, she is determined to set the record straight.

“One of the main reasons I’m running is because I know how hard it can be to take on a corrupt

system and win,” Jenkins-Dallas said. “Despite the relentless attacks I faced from the

establishment, I was not only vindicated but won a sizable settlement from the city because of

their conduct.”

Ultimately, Jenkins-Dallas hopes her candidacy for City Council will allow her to focus on the future.

“My only agenda is building positive relationships to benefit the people of Harrisburg, and I’m ready to work with anyone who shares that goal,” Jenkins-Dallas said.

According to her announcement, Jenkins-Dallas has published La Voz Latina Central, the largest bilingual publication in the Midstate and Black Wall Street Pa. She serves as vice president of Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania, and as the second vice president of Latino Hispanic Professional Associations.

For more information, visit www.votejennie.com.