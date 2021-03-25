Harrisburg judge rules on mayoral residency challenge, Banks to remain in race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Determined in a court ruling on Thursday, Otto Banks will stay on the ballot in the Harrisburg mayoral race.

Earlier this week, abc27 News reported that Banks went to court after being accused of not really living in Harrisburg — which is required by law to run for the position.

On Thursday afternoon, a judge ruled that Banks can stay in the race.

Harrisburg’s mayoral primary is in May. Banks is running against current mayor Eric Papenfuse, city council President Wanda Williams and Lewis Butts, Jr.

The former Harrisburg City councilman announced his intention to run in February 2021 and said he planned to focus on economic opportunities to reduce poverty in the Midstate.

At the beginning of March, political consultants called the local election Harrisburg’s “most interesting race,” saying there is a lot of political theater baked into it.

“You have folks who have been in city politics for a few years,” democratic political consultant Danielle Gross said. “You also have some candidates running for the Democratic nomination who were affiliated with other parties so those folks may have broad appeal.”

Banks was also the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Bush Administration.