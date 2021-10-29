Harrisburg Mayor discusses write-in campaign, important issues facing the city as election day nears

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse lost the Democratic nomination to City Council President Wanda Williams in the May Primary. He announced last month that he was running a write-in campaign against Republican Timothy Rowbottom and Williams.

Abc27 reached out to all three candidates to discuss the important issues facing the city as the November 2nd election nears.

Papenfuse says he’s running on ethical leadership, strong fiscal management, and commitment to bipartisanship.

We asked Rowbottom the same questions and you can listen to his interview here. These eight questions were also sent to Williams. She declined to participate.