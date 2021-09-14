Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse to announce write-in campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After losing to Wanda Williams in the Democratic mayoral primaries in May, Eric Papenfuse has decided he will remain on the ballot for Harrisburg Mayor this November.

The Mayor is expected to have a conference on Wednesday to officially announce his decision but he did disclose to abc27’s Mark Hall that he will be running as a write-in candidate, a decision he has been mulling over for weeks.

City Council President Wanda Williams won the Democratic primary race in May with 29% of the vote. Papenfuse finished second with 28% of the vote, losing by only a 61 vote margin.

This is a developing story, abc27 will provide more updates as they become available.