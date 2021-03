HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse making a surprise announcement over the weekend.

On Saturday, the mayor said if he wins the upcoming mayoral election, it will be his final term in office.

Papenfuse made the remarks during a “Meet the Candidates” forum on social media.

He said he never had any intention of becoming a mayor for life.

Papenfuse says he needs one more term to help complete his goal of getting the city out of its struggling financial situation.