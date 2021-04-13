Harrisburg Mayoral Debate to air on Saturday, April 17 on abc27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The race for Harrisburg mayor is heating up. On Saturday, April 17, abc27 will host a live debate to help voters get to know all five candidates.

abc27 News’ Dennis Owens will moderate Saturday night’s debate at the Whitaker Center in downtown Harrisburg.

The live coverage will include all the big topics that affect people who live and work in the city. Specifically, affordable housing, the use of stimulus money and fighting crime is set to be discussed.

The Harrisburg Regional Chamber and CREDC is one of abc27’s partners for the debate.

It says it will give viewers a chance to see where the candidates stand on the key issues, and how each one would move Harrisburg forward.

“This gives the candidates the opportunity to not only speak to the city population, but the regional population, and help city residents make up their mind who the best mayor will be,” said David Black, president, and CEO, Harrisburg Regional Chamber and CREDC.

The Harrisburg Mayoral Debate airs live on Saturday, April 17, at 7 p.m.

Midstaters can watch it on abc27 or stream it on abc27.com.