LIVE NOW: House State Gov’t committee hearing to review mail-in and absentee ballot process

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the House State Government Committee are holding a hearing Thursday to receive testimony from election experts on mail-in and absentee ballot procedures in the Commonwealth.

Rep. Seth Grove (R-Dover) is the Chairman of the committee. He will be joined by the other members of the committee, as well as Jonathan Marks, deputy secretary for Elections and Commissions, Charles Stewart III, political science at MIT, elections policy and administration expert Pam Anderson, principal of Consilium Colorado, LLC, Thad Hall, director of Voter Registration and Elections for Mercer County, and Richard T. Gebbie, CEO of Midwest Direct.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 11 AM and the video will be available above.