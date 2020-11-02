How Election Day has changed throughout history

Counting mail-in ballots might take longer than usual, and we might have to see who wins. This isn’t different from the procedures used on election days in the past, where counting votes used to take well over a month.

Getting to a polling place or taking a ballot to a courthouse could take days before technology helped modernize the process.

In 1844, the same year as the country’s last month-long election, Samuel Morse introduced the world to the telegraph. This made it easy for some states to return election results as quickly as one day, which politicians feared would influence results in other states on other days. So in 1845, Congress set a single day for Presidential Elections – the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

Technology has come a long, long way since then and voting has become a much easier and prompt process. COVID-19 has put a wrench in some plans, but officials in every state are gearing up for what could be one of the biggest elections the country has seen in some time.