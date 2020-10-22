How to block political robotexts? Less is more

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Robocalls? Those are so 2016. The annoyance of choice for political campaigns in 2020? Robotexts. They’re harder to ignore than email or a phone call, and a cybersecurity expert told ABC27 that’s exactly the point.

“They’re extremely effective,” said Scott Schober, author of “Cybersecurity is Everybody’s Business.” He said people now ignore most phone calls from unknown numbers, and most bulk email ends up in spam folders. But when a text says “‘Hi Scott’ and then it tries to get us to talk or respond, we’ve got a 90 percent that we’re going to respond to that or at least read most of the message, because we think we know who it’s from.”

Anya Queen, co-owner with her husband Titus Queen of Queen’s BBQ & Southern Cuisine in Harrisburg, agreed, saying she has become an expert in ignoring unwanted calls and email messages. “But the text, it’s like, ‘Oh wait, who’s that?” she said.

She said the messages are particularly frustrating for her, because they compete for screen space on her phone against take-out lunch orders. And she can’t imagine voting for or contributing money to a candidate because in response to a text. “I think that as a voter, we should be doing our due diligence and researching the candidates,” she said.

Although text (or “SMS”) messages aren’t new — they’ve been around since before 2000, long before Facebook and other modern venues for political ads — they’ve experienced a resurgence as a way to reach voters despite their rather low-tech nature, or perhaps because of it.

“A lot of times old school works,” Schober said. “There’s a percentage of people that do respond, respond to that text, and next thing you know, a conversation happens. And that’s really what they want to do.”

And “both sides, Democrats and Republicans, are using this technology,” he added.

The best way of all to stop the messages? Wait until after Nov. 3, Election Day, Schober quipped. Other tactics include:

• Filing a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission

• Replying to the message “STOP” in all caps

• Simply ignoring the messages – that’s Schober’s favorite tactic

He says many of the political texts are legal, even if we find them annoying. “These guys very carefully look at the law, and they find a way to skirt around it,” he said. Generally, that means having a certain manual element to the way the messages are sent, plus sending them to people who (even if they didn’t expect or intend to be bombarded with messages) signed up in some way, at some point — consciously or not — to receive communication from an organization.