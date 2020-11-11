Incumbent Joe Torsella concedes after losing re-election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In what is considered a monumental upset, Stacy Garrity has officially won the Pa. Treasurer race. As a result, incumbent Joe Torsella conceded in the race, ultimately losing his re-election bid.

“Like anyone who runs for elected office, I really wanted to win my race. And I’m really disappointed that I didn’t,” Torsella said. “It’s hard to lose, and especially heartbreaking when it looks like it’s gonna be by such a tiny margin.”

Torsella went on to say that public service is a privilege and not an entitlement–emphasizing that the Treasury Department belongs to the people of the Commonwealth.

He offered his congratulations and support to Garrity during his concession statement, as well.

The incumbent state treasurer has two months left in his term.

Over the past 25 years of public service, Torsella served in the state Treasury since 2017, as the U.S. Representative to the United Nations from 2011-2014, and served as chair of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, in addition to many other roles.

