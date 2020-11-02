Ivanka Trump speaks to voters in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — First Daughter Ivanka Trump spoke to a packed crowd in Lancaster County Sunday night.

With just two days until the election, the Trump and Biden campaigns are making a last-minute push to get out the vote.

Pennsylvania is a must-win battleground state for President Donald Trump.

He won the commonwealth in 2016, the first Republican presidential candidate to do so since Ronald Reagan.

The Trump campaign is pulling out all the stops to get voters to the polls.

Sunday night, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders introduced the first daughter.

Ivanka Trump spoke to hundreds of people at the Wyndham Resort and Expo Center in East Lampeter Township.

“If you want a future of jobs, safety, opportunity and freedom there is one choice in this election and that choice is Donald J. Trump,” Ivanka Trump said.

The Trump campaign has been putting a lot of resources and campaign stops recently in the Midstate, especially Lancaster County.

“Pennsylvania lost more than 1 in 3 manufacturing jobs after Biden voted for NAFTA and China’s entry into the world trade organization,” Trump said.

Also Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden was in Philadelphia.

On Monday, Biden, his wife Jill, Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will all be in Pennsylvania.

Emhoff will be attending a veterans for Biden event in Ephrata around 12:30 p.m.

Most polls do have Biden leading Pennsylvania at this point, but that’s not stopping the aggressive last minute push for voters to show up on Tuesday.

More than 2.3 million people have already voted, most of whom are Democrats.

This isn’t the last stop for the Trump campaign in Pennsylvania. On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence will be holding an event on the west side of the state in Latrobe.