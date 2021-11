DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Jeff Engle has won the open seat for Dauphin County judge over Democrat Latasha Williams.

Engle was able to pull ahead to receive 55.3% of the vote, where Williams received 44.7%.

The seat opened due to the retirement of Judge Jeanine Turgeon.