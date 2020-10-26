Joe Biden campaigns in Delaware County on Monday

Joe Biden visited a voter service center in Chester, Delaware County, on Monday to hold a campaign rally only eight days prior to the Nov. 3 election.

Biden joins President Trump in visiting Pennsylvania, one of the battleground states in the 2020 Presidential race.

During the rally, Biden answered questions about the Supreme Court and criticized President Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, Biden alluded to President Trump’s rally in Lancaster County, one of many big rallies held despite the surge in statewide coronavirus cases, and a planned celebration for the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

“The worlds of the President and the actions of the President, they matter, they matter a great deal” Biden said. “And when the President of the United States puts on these super-spreader events […] all the people came down with COVID.”

Biden’s remarks come after White House’s Chief of Staff said on Sunday the Trump Administration is not working to control the pandemic, but rather focusing on treatments and vaccines.

