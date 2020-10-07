Joe Biden campaigns in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While campaigning in Adams County on Tuesday, Joe Biden made his case for the White House, saying we need a president who will stand against hate.

“Today, once again, we are a house divided, but that, my friends, can no longer be,” Biden said.

On one of the bloodiest battlefields where brother fought brother, Biden gave his take on a Gettysburg address.

“You don’t have to agree with me on everything — or even on most things — to see that what we are experiencing today is neither good nor normal,” he said.

Biden addressed three areas of division during his speech, including the nation’s response to the pandemic.

“Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It’s a scientific recommendation,” he said.

He also tackled systemic racism and the deep economic divide.

“If you say we have no need to face racial injustice in the country, you haven’t opened your eyes up to the truth in America. It has to be the kind of country where an Abraham Lincoln, a child of the distant frontier, can rise to the highest office of the land,” Biden said.

If Biden rises to that office, he said he will knock down his own partisan partitions to make this country better for everyone — regardless of your vote.

“We owe it to the dead that are buried here in Gettysburg. We owe that to the living and the future generations yet to be born,” Biden said.

President Trump campaign’s responded to Biden’s visit with a statement that read in part:

“The whole episode was a farce, as there are few people who’ve fanned the flames of hatred and division more viciously than Joe Biden during his 47 years in the D.C. swamp.”

