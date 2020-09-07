Joe Biden speaks with labor leaders in Harrisburg

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden salutes as he arrives for an event with local union members in the backyard of a home in Lancaster, Pa., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is speaking at Pennsylvania’s capitol today on Labor Day.

Biden came to the Pennsylvania American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organization’s headquarters to participate in an online discussion with labor leaders nationwide.

Both Trump and Biden campaigns have ramped up visits to the Keystone State, looking to lock up an important battleground state ahead of the general election in November.

Biden came to Pittsburgh last Monday, while the president’s daughter-in-law visited the GOP headquarters in Bucks County. Pence stopped by Luzerne County on Tuesday and Trump most recently gave remarks in Latrobe on Thursday.

Both the president and former vice president are expected to be in Shanksville on Friday in observation of 9/11.