Joe Biden to make train tour stop in Cambria County

(WTAJ) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden will embark on a “Build Back Better Express” train tour on Wednesday that will end in Cambria County.

The train tour will travel across eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Joe Biden is expected to highlight how he will build the economy back better for working families and not the wealthy or corporations.

The Bidens will launch the train tour from Cleveland, Ohio, and will make stops in Alliance, Ohio, Pittsburgh, and Greensburg, Pennsylvania before attending an event in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania.

A stop is also planned in Latrobe before the tour concludes at a drive-in event in Johnstown where the Biden’s are expected to deliver remarks.

