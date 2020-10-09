Joe Biden to travel to Erie on Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is expected to stop by in Erie on Saturday, Oct. 10, his campaign announced. There were no other details that were immediately available on the former vice president’s visit.
The former vice president recently made a trip to Gettysburg, where he evoked the spirit of Abraham Lincoln.
This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.
