YORK AND LEBANON COUNTIES, Pa. (WHTM) -- The core problem was simple: not enough ballots. So was the key part of the solution: print more ballots.

Sure enough, that solution -- along with other backup measures -- appeared to have averted a repeat of problems that plagued some precincts in York and Lebanon counties in the May primary. Back then, unusually high turnout, especially among Republicans, caused some precincts -- especially Republican-leaning precincts -- to run out of ballots.