PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Kevin Brobson has won the seat for Pa. Supreme Court over Democrat Maria McLaughlin in a hotly contested race.

Brobson was able to receive 52.4% of the vote over McLaughlin’s 47.6% of the vote with about 96% of precincts reporting.

The seat on the state Supreme Court opened due to Republican Justice Tom Saylor reaching the mandatory retirement age.