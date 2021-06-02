Lancaster Co. Board of Elections to consider delaying certification of votes after issues with Primary ballots

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Board of Elections will meet Wednesday at 11 a.m. to address delays in the certification of votes from the primary. An error by the county’s vendor prompted workers to have to hand count 12,630 votes.

In past elections, there were usually around 15,000 write-in names cast, taking about a week to enter results. This year, there were more than 33,000 write-in names cast.

That on top of the need to hand count a big portion of those is causing some delays.

The Election Code says results should be certified within two weeks.

While the computation of votes for statewide contests and referenda has been done, workers are still tackling those write-in names for local contests.

That’s expected to be done by next Monday.

For these, the county is looking to extend the deadline for certification from June 2 until June 9, with the final certification happening June 14.

The Department of State Bureau of Elections and Notaries says county Board of Elections are allowed to approve these kinds of extensions when deemed necessary.

The vendor made three different mistakes with the county’s ballots this year.