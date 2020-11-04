Lancaster County appears to maintain Republican stronghold on Election night

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Some may describe Lancaster County as a ruby red county when it comes to state Congressional elections. While Democrats are hoping to make some progress in the Midstate county, but it appears that Lancaster County will maintain its Republican stronghold.

According to the Lancaster County’s election website, state Republicans appear to be ahead. More specifically, as of late Tuesday evening, Republicans appear to be winning the 13th state Senate district. Incumbent Scott Martin is running against Lancaster City Councilwoman Janet Diaz.

Early results show Martin ahead with 64% of the votes and is winning by 28 percentage points.

Furthermore, in the 97th House District, covering parts of Manheim and Warwick townships, the two candidates faced a rematch from a 2018 race.

Incumbent Steve Mentzer ran against Democratic candidate Dana Gulick for the 97th District House seat. Early results show Mentzer ahead with 70% of the votes in his favor, with just over 16,000 votes. Democrats hoped to build momentum in that region, after scoring a victory last year by flipping the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners.

In a neighboring township, the 41st District is holding a Pa. House race between Republican incumbent Brett Miller and his Democratic challenger, Michelle Wherley. Voters in this Lancaster County region seem to be in favor of Miller, who received just about 67% of the votes to Wherley’s 33%.

Miller won by seven percentage points in 2018, but since then Democrats have added more registered voters than Republicans. While these results do include some of the mail-in ballots, not all are accounted for as of Tuesday evening.

Once mail-in ballots are canvassed in Lancaster County, voters can expect some changes in the current results.

