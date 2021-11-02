Lancaster County banking on smoother election night after significant issues in May primaries

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is hoping for a much smoother election on Tuesday night after road bumps in the May primary.

The county got a new mail-in vendor and officials say there have been no major fiascos this time around, both with mail-in ballots and the polls.

“It’s been a fairly boring day. That’s how we enjoy it. We want the drama to be at night with who wins and loses and that’s how the day is progressing at this point,” Chief Clerk of the Lancaster County Board of Elections, Christa Miller said.

Lancaster County officials say at least 74% of the mail-in ballots have been returned.