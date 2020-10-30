Lancaster County might swing Blue on election day

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County has a Republican stronghold, but this election state leaders think the race for house and senate may be different this year.
Currently, Republicans have 181,333 registered voters, while there are only 115,332 registered Democrats in Lancaster County. However, Democrats have momentum after 2019 when they scored victories in historically Republican suburbs surrounding Lancaster city.
“Since the June 2nd Primary over 12,400 voters have registered Republican in Lancaster County and outpaced Democrats by more than 2:1,” says Kirk Radanovic, the chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County.
Republicans still outnumber Democrats in the county by almost 65 thousand in Lancaster county, according to voter registration numbers.
