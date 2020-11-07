Lancaster County plans to count late mail-in ballots unless

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County has received 561 mail-in ballots between 8 p.m. on Election night and Friday evening.

County election officials plan to separate these mail-in ballots on Saturday and Sunday and begin counting early next week unless otherwise instructed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lancaster County has 5,700 provisional ballots to canvas and count as well, including 1,000 military and overseas ballots.

The county also reports a record voter turnout with 79% of the county’s residents voting in the 2020 general election.

