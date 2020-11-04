Lancaster County will count mail-in ballots received after election, but when?

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – Lancaster County Election officials say the received around 91-thousand mail-in ballots prior to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The counting of those ballots were expected to wrap up around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Wednesday the county also recieved an extra 523 mail-in ballots. State law required votes to be counted as long as they were post-marked by 8 p.m. on Election Day and received by Friday.

“Unless we’re directed otherwise by the U.S. Supreme Court, or another court, we will count those,” Parsons told ABC 27 News on Wednesday. “We have eight days to do so.”

Parsons told ABC 27 News that with the Lancaster County elections equipment once a vote is counted it can’t be undone.

On Wednesday Pennsylvania Secretary of State, Kathy Boockvar, said that’s not the case.

“We spoke to all of the voting system vendors,” Boockvar said during a news conference. “It is absolutely feasible, and not even challenging. There are different ways to do it. You can use different memory sticks, that’s absolutely not a problem.”

The Supreme Court has declined to say where they will, in fact, take up the issue of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

Still, Parsons, believe’s the county’s decision to wait is the right one, but he has not said how long the wait will be.

“Depending on where we are with (counting mail-in ballots received before 8 p.m. on Election Day), depending on where we are with various court rulings, it will depend,” Parsons said.

