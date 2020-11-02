Last-minute voting reminders for Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The official deadline to send in your ballot is tomorrow night by 8 pm, but with so many ballots coming in by mail it may not be reliable to send it in this late in the election.

Election officials will be counting votes even after the election. In Cumberland County officials made the decision to not count mail in ballots until Wednesday morning.

This decision sparked debate among both parties but the Board of Elections said they must follow the state social distancing guidelines when it comes to counting votes and how many people are required to be in the room.

The board wanted to reassure voters that they’re still working within the designated time frame they’ve been given to count votes and that every vote will be counted.

If you’re planning to vote in person you’ll be required to wear a mask and stand six feet apart while waiting.

