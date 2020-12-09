Lawyers weigh in on last-stand for election lawsuits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Supreme court denied Congressman Mike Kelly’s appeal to throw out 2.5 million mail-in ballots.

“It was a one-sentence order from the Supreme Court saying, ‘denied,’ you can’t get any plainer than that,” said Larry Otter, a Pennsylvania elections attorney.

“The justices — even in these emergency cases — they will tell you when they are split. They did not tell us they were split here, and I think it means they weren’t split,” said Jason Harrow, director and chief counsel of Equal Citizens.

Rep. Kelly led the legal charge, calling into question the validity of Act 77, which vastly expanded mail in voting in Oct. 2019.

“It also calls into question — his own election! If you’re going to throw out all of these ballots, I mean excuse you, maybe you didn’t win,” Otter said.

The main reason for the decision is all about timing.

“You’re a day late and a dollar short. In fact, you’re 6 months late,” Otter said.

“You can’t wait to see if you win or lose with those rules and then say they were unfair. If you don’t like the rules, you have to challenge them up front instead of seeing who wins with them,” Harrow said.

The decision falls on what is known as Safe Harbor Day.

“That’s the day that congress have given the states and the U.S. Supreme Court to basically resolve any dispute that arises,” Harrow said.

Which means what happens on Safe Harbor Day, stays. We asked if the President’s campaign has any legal hope left in Pennsylvania.

“It’s not actually an earth planet uphill. It’s like putting on your hiking boots and going to the moon,” Harrow said.