Lebanon County puts late-arriving ballots on hold

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County Commissioners did not tally the mail-in ballots that arrived after Election day but by Friday, Nov. 6 as they were expected to do on Tuesday.

Instead, the county officials decided to wait before counting the 130 mail-in ballots received between Wendesday and Friday of last week. This decision is similar to what Lancaster County has decided to do, due to legal challenges brought on by the Trump campaign.

However, Lebanon County did tally nearly 1,300 provisional ballots on Tuesday like they had originally planned.

