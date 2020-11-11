Lebanon County puts late-arriving ballots on hold

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County Commissioners did not tally the mail-in ballots that arrived after Election day but by Friday, Nov. 6 as they were expected to do on Tuesday.

Instead, the county officials decided to wait before counting the 130 mail-in ballots received between Wendesday and Friday of last week. This decision is similar to what Lancaster County has decided to do, due to legal challenges brought on by the Trump campaign.

However, Lebanon County did tally nearly 1,300 provisional ballots on Tuesday like they had originally planned.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss