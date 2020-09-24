Legal experts join James Crummel and Janel Knight to discuss Pennsylvania’s new ruling on “naked” ballots and how they may affect the election

Election day is quickly approaching, and mail-in ballots will soon be sent out to voters.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court handed down some major rulings concerning voting, including extending the deadline for mail-in ballot returns. Democrats considered that a win.

There is another part to the ruling, however, and that part has some people concerned. The Court said ballots that weren’t returned inside the privacy envelope could be rejected. This is a move that some say could result in chaos.

Tom Spencer, Vice President of the non-partisan, non-profit Lawyers Democracy Fund, and Philadelphia Attorney Linda Kerns joined our James Crummel and Janel Knight on abc27 News at Noon to discuss what these rulings could mean for Pennsylvania on November 3rd.