Joe Biden to participate town hall event in Philadelphia

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Watch abc27 on-air and online as Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden participates in a live town hall tonight, Thursday, October 15, at 8 p.m.

Less than a month from Election Day, this town hall gives voters the opportunity to ask the former vice president the questions most important to them.

The town hall takes place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pa. and will be held in accordance with state and local government health and safety regulations, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials.

