HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- In addition to the presidential race, all 203 state house seats and half of the 50 state senate seats are on the ballot on Tuesday. Pa. Democrats have been the minority in Harrisburg for years, but they're hoping to sway the balance of power after Tuesday's election.

From 2007 to 2010, state Democrats controlled the House of Representatives. But Pa. Republicans have dominated the state legislature for nearly 10 years. In the state Senate, the Democrats haven't had control since 1994, but they're hoping for a blue wave to change that--a movement that could put them back in power.