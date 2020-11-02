Live Election updates from Lancaster County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Election Day 2020 begins, Lebanon County, Pa., has the highest percentage of residents who classify themselves as Hispanic/Latino, according to an abc27 analysis of U.S. Census data. Dauphin County has the highest percentage of residents who classify themselves as "only" Black/African American (in other words, not a mix of that race and another race).

Support among minority voters can tip the balance in the presidential and other races. The question often isn't which candidate a particular group of voters supports but the degree of that support. For example, African-American voters typically support Democrats, and indeed, those who voted overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton in 2016. Yet underwhelming African-American voter turnout, particularly in Philadelphia County (which is 44 percent African American, according to the abc27 analysis), helped President Trump win Pennsylvania then.