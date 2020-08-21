Local theater employee union members gather in response to Trump visit

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 329 Union of Stagehands held a gathering on Scranton Courthouse Square today in response to President Trump’s visit to the area.

The gathering was to bring recognition to stage hands and other theater and entertainment workers who have been out of work since March.

105 members in Scranton and 125 members in Wilkes-Barre have been out of work since March and many are struggling to pay rent and bills.

They feel that the Trump Administration has done little to nothing to help out entertainment workers and are calling for him to help or get someone else who will help.

They were joined by other union representatives including President Rosemary Padden of the Scranton School Districts Teacher Union as well as a representative from Congressmen Matt Cartwright’s office to deliver the message that he stands with the unions and getting them the help they need.