Losses pile up on President Trump’s continued election fraud claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Weeks after most states announced their election results, President Trump is still not publicly acknowledging his defeat in the 2020 election. Instead, continuing to push unsupported claims of voter fraud.

Now, releasing a 46-minute post on Twitter and Facebook filled with unverified information.

“I am determined to protect our election system which is now under coordinated assault and siege,” said President Trump.

Both Twitter and Facebook, flagging the video.

Throughout Trump’s message, the president reiterated his concerns with a lack of hard evidence to his proclaimed widespread voter fraud. Plus, with a senate runoff race in Georgia coming up next month and control of the chamber at stake, GOP election officials in the state passionately pleading to the president to tone it down.

“Be the bigger man here, and stop — step in, tell your supporters, don’t be violent, don’t intimidate. All that’s wrong. It’s un-American,” said Gabriel Sterling, Voting System Implementation Program.

Sterling says he became angry after a 20-year-old election contract worker began receiving death threats and a noose with his name on it.

Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State also scolding Trump after he mockingly retweeted Sterling’s passionate news conference.

“This is exactly the kind of language that is at the base of the growing threat environment for election workers who are simply doing their jobs,” said (R) Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

Adding to the growing chorus undercutting Trump’s claims of fraud: U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, stating the department of justice “to date, [we] has not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

Trump’s campaign lawyers hit back at Barr saying his quote “opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud.”

But Barr asserts the Department of Justice looked but hasn’t seen anything to substantiate that. While Trump tries to push his case through the courts, his losses are piling up.

To date, Trump and his allies have lost at least 31 different election cases.