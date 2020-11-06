Lt. Gov. Fetterman appears on GMA, doesn’t see Pa. GOP deciding Presidential election

Pa. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday morning, where he discussed the 2020 Presidential race in Pennsylvania. He believes Joe Biden’s lead will continue to grow as more ballots are counted.

President Trump’s surrogates have been calling on the Republican-controlled legislature to throw out the popular vote and send the electoral votes to President Trump.

Speaking of that possibility, Lt. Gov. Fetterman doesn’t see Pa. GOP lawmakers making that decision regarding the outcome of the Presidential election.

“That’s just more of this kind of ‘doom and gloom’ scenario that I’ve been pushing against,” Fetterman said. “This idea that the election was going to be such and such in Pennsylvania wasn’t true.”

Pa. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff wrote an Op. Ed. last month saying the Republican lawmakers will have no role in deciding the Presidential election.

