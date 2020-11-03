Machines fixed at Covenant Community Church polling place in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Voting is now running smoothly at Covenant Community Church on Derry Street in Harrisburg. It was backed up when polls opened for about an hour.

Poll workers say the two voting processing machines were not working. They have since been fixed.

If you left, you can return and cast your ballot.

