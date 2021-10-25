Mail-in ballot deadline approaching in the Midstate, what to do if it’s not in your mailbox

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple USPS complaints are circulating now more than ever during election season.

So, how can you ensure your mail-in ballot gets in on election day, Nov. 2nd by 8:00 PM? Well, here is what Bethany Salzarulo, Director Of Elections And Voter Registration in Cumberland County advises…

What happens if you request a mail-in ballot but have not gotten it yet?

“If you haven’t received it yet and they are worried, which I understand, they can come in here request another ballot will cancel the first one and issue them a new one so they can do that up until TUESDAY at 5pm.”

If you do get your mail-in ballot in on time, how should you get it to officials?

“Drop it off to your county elections office, if you can’t try a get a ride from someone you trust.”

When is your ballot due?