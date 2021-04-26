May Primary: Important dates to remember before election day

Pennsylvania residents who plan to vote in the state’s May primary election must remember three important dates leading up to election day.

The deadline to register to vote is one week from Monday, May 3, 2021.

To vote by mail, the deadline to get applications to the county election offices is May 11.

And the primary election is on Tuesday, May 18.

“This [primary election is] important because there’s a lot of elections going on at the local level, so many school districts have school board seats that are open and we certainly know that the decisions that school boards make touch our lives daily,” said Julie Wheeler, president commissioner for York County Board of Commissioners.

So far, York County has received 23,000 requests for mail-in ballots. Officials expect voter turnout to be about 20%, compared to the 80% turnout in November 2020 during the general election.