PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Megan Sullivan has won the race for Pa. Superior Court, overtaking Democratic challenger Timika Lane.

Sullivan was able to garner 55.8% of the vote over Lane’s 44.2% with about 96% of precincts reporting.

Lane has served as a Philadelphia County Judge since 2013. Sullivan has served as a Deputy Attorney General since 2017.