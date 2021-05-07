Michigan vendor to blame for two mail-in ballot errors in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — We’re learning more about the ballot mix-up in Lancaster County that abc27 first reported exclusively Thursday night.

It turns out there’s more than one issue. Not only did some people get envelopes with the wrong name and address; others got wrong instructions. It’s all because of errors made by a vendor in Michigan.

Lancaster County voters have requested 25,500 mail-in ballots so far. 2,700 of those had instructions meant for Delaware County.

“They said that their instructions told them they did not need to pay for postage. However their return envelope said they did need to pay for postage,” Christa Miller said, Chief clerk and chief registrar of the Lancaster County Board of Elections and Registration Commission.

Miller says it was right on their end, but the vendor Michigan Election Resources made an error.

“An employee on their end, when they were pulling other files to compile, by accident pulled the DelCo file and not the Lancaster County file,” Miller said.

She says a few ballots have already come back without postage, but they’re still receiving and counting them. Miller learned about that issue on Tuesday.

The story abc27 broke on Thursday was another issue with voters getting a return envelope with the wrong name and address.

“When something doesn’t match the machines stop which is great, because that means there’s an issue and they’re going to fix it,” Miller said. However, then a person gets involved and they have to fix the issue.”

Yet again it was human error from the company in Michigan. Less than 100 people were affected by that issue in two neighborhoods in Marietta and Mount Joy.

“We’re as unhappy as the voters are with what’s going on,” Miller said. “It’s nothing that we ever wanted. So we will be taking the appropriate measures with the vendor to look at repercussions at what has happened.”

What exactly those repercussions look like is unclear, but what is, if you have an error with your ballot, call the elections office or stop in during business hours to get a new one.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Additionally the office will be open May 13, 14 and 17 until 8:00 p.m.; May 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; and on May 18 (Primary Election Day) from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.