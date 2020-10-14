Middletown Borough Councilmember accused of sending scathing email to state house candidate

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Middletown councilmember is under fire for an email Pennsylvania Democrats say he sent to a Dauphin County State House candidate.

There are three key players in the story. The first is Rep. Andrew Lewis (R, Dauphin County), who tested positive for COVID-19 in May. His opponent, Brittney Rodas (D) criticized him for a lack of transparency.

A few months later, she received an email from someone who said they were Scott B. Sites, the same name as the Middletown councilman.

The email reads: “I want to know if you ever tested positive for an STD? You feel that it is so important for Andrew Lewis to discuss his positive Covid-19 test so please provide an answer. You are a disgrace and I can’t wait for you to lose.”

“I don’t believe that it would have been sent to a male had they been in my position, but even more than that, I just believe it’s so beneath our elected officials,” Rodas said.

ABC27 made several attempts to reach Sites, but he was never reached. The email that was used had “SSites89” in the name.

“Until we have a voice a the table, we’re not gonna be able to have that impact. So, it’s hard to see these comments, and this isn’t the first time something has been said to me,” Rodas said.

It probably won’t be the last time either, Rodas said. Regardless, her focus is on why she entered the race. Last year her father died from a heart attack.

“He was denied Medicaid because he made $7 over the income threshold. He was very ill. He was unable to work. So, health insurance wasn’t an option for him,” Rodas said.

If elected, Rodas wants to fight for Pennsylvania’s health. As for her opponent’s, she stands by her critique. She said PA Democrats didn’t know about his positive case until it ran in the news.

“We can’t fault him for getting it, but we can fault him for not disclosing it and not taking it upon himself to keep people safe,” she said.

Rodas is hoping her campaign makes women feel safe to stand up and use their voice.

“It’s never going to be handed to us, but more importantly, it’s not about being a woman running for office. It’s about enacting policies that impact women,” she said.

The race for the 105th District between Rodas and incumbent Rep. Lewis does not include Middletown.